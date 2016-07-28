版本:
BRIEF-Clearfield Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.16

July 28 Clearfield Inc

* Clearfield reports fiscal third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue $21.6 million versus $18.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue rose 19 percent to $21.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

