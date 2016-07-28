BRIEF-Synergy Resources Q2 production sales volume 11.1 mboe/day

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Synergy Resources Corp:
* Expects 2016 capital expenditures $130 million - $150 million
* Expects 2016 daily production guidance 11,000 boe/day - 12,000 boe/day
* Synergy resources issues preliminary second quarter financial highlights and operational update; announces 2016 second quarter earnings release and conference call date; announces upcoming investor conferences
* Qtrly production sales volumes of 11.1 mboe/day (50% oil), representing 34% production growth over comparable period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: