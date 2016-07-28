BRIEF-IWG Technologies Q3 EPS 0.7 canadian cents

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Iwg Technologies Inc
* Q3 Net Income Per Share 0.7 Canadian Cents
* Iwg Technologies Inc. Announces Revenue And Operating Income For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2016
* Q3 Revenue C$2.344 Million
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg