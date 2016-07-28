版本:
BRIEF-BC Partners buys 80 percent of Israel's Keter Plastic

July 28 Private equity firm BC Partners Ltd :

* Says signed deal to buy 80 percent of Israel's Keter Plastic, financial terms not disclosed

* Says Sagol family to retain 20 percent of Keter Plastic

* Says deal to buy Keter Plastic expected to close in Q4 2016

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

