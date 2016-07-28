版本:
BRIEF-ICE expands daily trading limit for all orange juice futures

July 28 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* ICE Futures U.S. says daily trading limit for all frozen concentrated orange juice (FCOJ) futures will expand to 20 cents per pound above and below the prior day settlement price

* ICE Futures U.S. says limit effective with the start of trading for Friday, July 29, 2016

* ICE Futures U.S. says the Lead Month is currently the September 2016 contract, and that contract settled at the 10 cent limit today (Thursday) (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)

