BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co :
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Quarterly GAAP revenue $1,427.1 million versus $1,371.4 million
* Quarterly non GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.97
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday