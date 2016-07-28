BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

July 28 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co :

* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Quarterly GAAP revenue $1,427.1 million versus $1,371.4 million

* Quarterly non GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.97

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.84