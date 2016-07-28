版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Weingarten Realty Investors quarterly Core FFO per share $0.57

July 28 Weingarten Realty Investors

* Weingarten Realty reports strong quarter and announces $285 million florida acquisition

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly Core FFO per share $0.57

* Sees FY net income per diluted share $1.67 - $1.73

* Sees 2016 Core FFO $2.28 - $2.32 per diluted share

* Q2 Nareit FFO per share $0.59

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 same property noi with redevelopments 3.0% - 4.0%

* Sees FY 2016 Nareit FFO per diluted share $2.24 - $2.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

