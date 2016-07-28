BRIEF-Kaman Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Kaman Corp
* Kaman reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.59
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $30.0 million to $40.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $459.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.125 billion to $1.15 billion in distribuition segment
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.125 billion to $1.15 billion in distribuition segment

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday