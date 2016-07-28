BRIEF-Alon USA Energy Inc Q2 loss per share $0.29

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 29 Alon Usa Energy Inc
* Says Q2 net sales of $1.01 billion versus $1.30 billion last year
* Alon usa Energy Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.21 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $0.29
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect total throughput at big spring refinery to average about 69,000 barrels per day for Q3 and 70,000 barrels per day for FY
* Average WTI cushing to WTI midland spread for Q2 was $0.17 per barrel compared to $0.60 per barrel for same period in 2015
* Merchandise sales decreased to $83.7 million in Q2 of 2016 from $84.9 million in Q2 of 2015.
* "Expect to perform maintenance on the big spring refinery's reformer in august."
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15per share
* Average brent to WTI cushing spread for Q2 was $(0.18) per barrel compared to $3.66 per barrel for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday