BRIEF-Galapagos H1 net result swings to profit of 32.2 mln euros

July 29 Galapagos NV :
* Reported on Thursday H1 Revenues of 48.8 million euros
($54.1 million), an increase of 11.9 million euros compared to
H1 2015
* H1 operating loss 24.3 million euros vs a loss of 35.6
million euros
* H1 net profit is 32.2 million euros vs a loss of 34.2
million euros a year ago
* Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30 is
968.5 million euros vs 404.6 million euros at June 30, 2015
* Expects to have filgotinib in two Phase 3 studies and one
Phase 2/3 study before year end
* In cystic fibrosis on track to nominate the triple combo
therapy with the aim to start treating class II patients in
clinical trials in 2017
($1 = 0.9022 euros)
