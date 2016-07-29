版本:
BRIEF-Spirit Airlines reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $1.03

July 29 Spirit Airlines Inc

* Spirit Airlines reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.11 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $584.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $587.1 million

* Q2 cost per ASM excluding special items and fuel of 5.30 cents, a decrease of 8.6 percent compared to the same period last year

* Spirit Airlines Inc qtrly load factor 86.4% versus 86.0%

* Spirit Airlines Inc qtrly revenue passenger miles 5.55 billion, up 23.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

