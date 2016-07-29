版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Airlines says facility scheduled for completion in q2 of 2018

July 29 (Reuters) -

* Alaska Airlines says moving forward with new $40 million maintenance facility in Anchorage, Alaska

* Alaska Airlines says facility scheduled for completion in Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

