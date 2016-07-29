版本:
中国
2016年 7月 30日

BRIEF-MSB Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

July 29 MSB Financial Corp

* MSB Financial Corp releases second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Quarterly net interest income $2.9 million versus $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

