UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS recommends higher interim dividends for H1

(Adds details, size of H1 2015 dividends, link to the
statement)
Aug 1 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)
says:
* The board of directors has recommended an interim dividend
of 11.99 roubles ($0.1808) per ordinary share (23.98 roubles per
ADR) on H1 2016 results.
* Based on the recommendations, the total interim dividend
payout may amount to 23.96 billion roubles in 2016.
* Shareholders of record on the company's books as of Oct.
14, 2016, are entitled to the interim dividend.
* MTS had paid 5.61 roubles per ordinary share (11.22
roubles per ADR), or a total of 11.6 billion roubles, in
semi-annual dividends from H1 2015 profits.
* In 2016, MTS has already paid 14.01 roubles per ordinary
share (28.02 roubles per ADR), or 28 billion roubles in total,
in dividends for 2015.
* The total dividend payout in 2016 may thus amount to 26
roubles per ordinary share (52 roubles per ADR), in line with
the company's dividend policy.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 66.3000 roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)