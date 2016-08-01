BRIEF-Haverty Furniture Q2 earnings per share $0.24

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc
* Havertys reports earnings for second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 same store sales rose 3.8 percent
* Q2 sales $194.8 million
* Reports earnings per share of $0.24 for Q2 ended June 30, 2016 compared to $0.21 for same period of 2015
* Qtrly written total and comparable store sales both rose 6.0%
* Qtrly average written ticket was up 2.2% and custom upholstery written business rose 7.1%
* Total delivered sales for Q3 to date of 2016 are up about 3.8% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 3.9%
* Expect to increase selling square footage approximately 1.4% in 2016
* Total capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $32.0 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.