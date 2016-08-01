BRIEF-Haverty Furniture Q2 earnings per share $0.24

Aug 1 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc

* Havertys reports earnings for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 same store sales rose 3.8 percent

* Q2 sales $194.8 million

* Reports earnings per share of $0.24 for Q2 ended June 30, 2016 compared to $0.21 for same period of 2015

* Qtrly written total and comparable store sales both rose 6.0%

* Qtrly average written ticket was up 2.2% and custom upholstery written business rose 7.1%

* Total delivered sales for Q3 to date of 2016 are up about 3.8% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 3.9%

* Expect to increase selling square footage approximately 1.4% in 2016

* Total capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $32.0 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)