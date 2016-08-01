BRIEF-Tenet Q2 adj share $0.38 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp
* Tenet reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations
* Q2 loss per share $0.44 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 to $0.25 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.32 to $1.67 from continuing operations
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $19.5 billion to $19.8 billion
* Reiterated adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2016
* Qtrly Hospital exchange admissions were 5,478 in q2 of 2016, up 14.9 percent from q2 of 2015
* Qtrly Hospital exchange outpatient visits were 52,020, up 30.5 percent from q2 of 2015
* Tenet Healthcare Corp qtrly net operating revenues $4,868 million versus $4,492 million
* Believes has reached deal in principle with government to resolve Clinica De La Mama criminal investigation, civil litigation for $514 million
* Tenet Healthcare Corp sees FY 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.32 to $1.67
* Tenet Healthcare Corp expects FY 2016 loss per share from continuing operations ranging from a loss of $0.66 to a loss of $0.30 per basic share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $4.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
