版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Alliant Energy reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $0.37

Aug 1 Alliant Energy Corp :

* Alliant energy announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirm 2016 earnings guidance

* Qtrly operating revenues $754.6 million versus $717.2 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐