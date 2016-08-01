版本:
BRIEF-UGI Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

Aug 1 UGI Corp

* UGI reports strong fiscal 2016 third quarter earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Qtrly revenues $1,130.8 million versus $1,148.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

