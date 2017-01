Aug 2 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* ICE Futures U.S. says daily trading limit for all frozen concentrated orange juice (FCOJ) futures will expand to 20 cents per pound above and below the prior day settlement price.

* ICE Futures U.S. says limit effective with the start of trading for Wednesday, August 3, 2016. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)