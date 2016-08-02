BRIEF-Martinrea International Q2 adjusted share $0.44

Aug 2 Martinrea International Inc
* Qtrly sales $1.02 billion versus $984 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.45, revenue view c$1.02
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 sales, excluding tooling sales, will range from
$880 million to $920 million
* Says anticipate adjusted net earnings per share will be in
range of $0.33 to $0.37 per share for Q3
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.35, revenue view C$965.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
