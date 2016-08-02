BRIEF-MDU Resources Q2 earnings from continuing operations of $0.24/shr

Aug 2 Mdu Resources Group Inc
* MDU Resources Group Inc - Qtrly earnings from continuing
operations $0.24 per common share
* MDU Resources Group Inc - Q2 earnings from continuing
operations of $46.1 million, or 24 cents per common share
* MDU Resources Group Inc - Including discontinued
operations, exploration and production businesses, reported loss
of $109.3 million, or 56 cents per share for Q2
* MDU Resources Group Inc - Qtrly operating revenues $
1,043.9 million versus $ 938.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $1.07
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MDU Resources Group Inc - Including discontinued
operations, company expects 2016 earnings of 15 cents to 30
cents per share
* MDU Resources Group Inc - Says projected earnings included
in 2016 guidance for pipeline and midstream are $17 million to
$23 million
* MDU Resources Group Inc - Construction services backlog up
18 percent to $508 million at quarter end
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
