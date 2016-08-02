BRIEF-MDU Resources Q2 earnings from continuing operations of $0.24/shr

Aug 2 Mdu Resources Group Inc

* MDU Resources Group Inc - Qtrly earnings from continuing operations $0.24 per common share

* MDU Resources Group Inc - Q2 earnings from continuing operations of $46.1 million, or 24 cents per common share

* MDU Resources Group Inc - Including discontinued operations, exploration and production businesses, reported loss of $109.3 million, or 56 cents per share for Q2

* MDU Resources Group Inc - Qtrly operating revenues $ 1,043.9 million versus $ 938.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MDU Resources Group Inc - Including discontinued operations, company expects 2016 earnings of 15 cents to 30 cents per share

* MDU Resources Group Inc - Says projected earnings included in 2016 guidance for pipeline and midstream are $17 million to $23 million

* MDU Resources Group Inc - Construction services backlog up 18 percent to $508 million at quarter end

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S