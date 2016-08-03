版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Alstom Power wins turbine generator order from Finnish nuclear plant

Aug 3 Fennovoima:

* says France's Alstom Power Systems, part of GE, will deliver a turbine generator set for Fennovoima's Hanhikivi 1 nuclear plant

* says the contract covers the design and supply of turbine generator equipment package as well as advisory services for installation and commissioning works

* says the delivery and installation schedule will allow the commissioning of the power plant to begin in 2023 and commercial operation in 2024 Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

