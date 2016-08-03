BRIEF-Alstom Power wins turbine generator order from Finnish nuclear plant

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Fennovoima:
* says France's Alstom Power Systems, part of GE, will deliver a turbine generator set for Fennovoima's Hanhikivi 1 nuclear plant
* says the contract covers the design and supply of turbine generator equipment package as well as advisory services for installation and commissioning works
* says the delivery and installation schedule will allow the commissioning of the power plant to begin in 2023 and commercial operation in 2024 Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.