BRIEF-Alstom Power wins turbine generator order from Finnish nuclear plant

Aug 3 Fennovoima:

* says France's Alstom Power Systems, part of GE, will deliver a turbine generator set for Fennovoima's Hanhikivi 1 nuclear plant

* says the contract covers the design and supply of turbine generator equipment package as well as advisory services for installation and commissioning works

* says the delivery and installation schedule will allow the commissioning of the power plant to begin in 2023 and commercial operation in 2024 Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)