版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Dominion Midstream Partners posts qtrly net income per LP unit $0.28

Aug 3 Dominion Midstream Partners Lp :

* Dominion Midstream Partners announces second-quarter 2016 earnings

* Affirms targeted 22 percent annual distribution growth through 2020

* Qtrly net income per LP unit $0.28

* Qtrly operating revenue $85.6 million versus $105.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $93.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐