BRIEF-Perion Network reports Q2 GAAP earnings $0.02 per share

Aug 3 Perion Network Ltd

* Quarterly GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operation $0.02

* Reports Q2 2016 GAAP revenues of $78.0 million

* Q3 GAAP revenue is expected to be in range of $78 million - $81 million

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $12 - $13 million

* Quarterly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

