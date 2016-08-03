版本:
BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings Ltd announces sale of Canadian Pacific stock

Aug 3 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :

* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. announces sale of Canadian Pacific stock

* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd says Pershing Square intends to use proceeds of sale to fund one or more new investments

* Ackman intends to continue to serve on Canadian Pacific's board of directors until next annual meeting Source text for Eikon:

