BRIEF-Cimarex Energy Q2 loss per share $2.91 including items

* Says oil volumes are expected to be 28 percent of total volumes and gas 47 percent in 2016

* Qtrly revenue $298.9 million versus $424.3 million

* Cimarex reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $2.91 including items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Says now estimates total production volumes for 2016 to average 980-1,000 mmcfe per day

* Says total company production for q3 2016 is projected to average 950-980 mmcfe per day

* Says fy capital investment for exploration and development is now estimated to be $750 million in 2016

* Says total company production averaged 974 million cubic feet equivalent per day during q2, a five percent decrease from q2 2015

* Sees total production volumes for fy 2016 to average 980-1,000 mmcfe per day

* Q2 revenue view $292.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S