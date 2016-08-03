BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity Qtrly earnings per limited partner unit $0.23

Aug 3 Energy Transfer Equity LP

* Energy Transfer Equity reports second quarter results

* Energy Transfer Equity LP says qtrly earnings per limited partner unit $0.23

* Qtrly revenues $ 9.34 billion versus $11.59 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $8.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ETE agreed to reduction in incentive distributions from ETP of $720 million over a period of seven quarters, beginning with quarter ended June 30

* Quarterly incentive distribution reduction for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was $75 million

* Incentive distribution reductions to increase each subsequent quarter, reaching $130 million for quarter ending December 31, 2017