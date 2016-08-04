版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 08:33 BJT

BRIEF-First Hawaiian Inc prices IPO at $23 per share

Aug 4 First Hawaiian Inc

* First Hawaiian, Inc says initial public offering of 21.1 million common shares priced at $23.00 per share

* First Hawaiian, Inc Announces pricing of initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐