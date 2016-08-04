版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:02 BJT

BRIEF-Adidas CEO says wins U.S. market share in sports performance

Aug 4 Adidas Ag

* Adidas CEO says in discussions with several parties interested in buying golf business

* Adidas CEO says winning market share in all sports performance categories in U.S. Market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐