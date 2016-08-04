BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products reports preliminary Q2 adjusted EPS $0.07

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Resolute Forest Products Inc
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.47
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07 excluding items
* Q2 sales fell 4 percent to $891 million
* In paper segments, seeing structurally challenging market conditions
* Tissue operations continued to underperform and remain a key focus for the year
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer