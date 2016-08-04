BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products reports preliminary Q2 adjusted EPS $0.07

Aug 4 Resolute Forest Products Inc

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q2 sales fell 4 percent to $891 million

* In paper segments, seeing structurally challenging market conditions

* Tissue operations continued to underperform and remain a key focus for the year