BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties posts Q2 FFO per share $0.43

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc :
* Hudson Pacific properties reports strong second quarter 2016 financial results
* Reports Q2 2016 FFO per share $0.43 excluding items
* Q2 revenue rose 1.6 percent to $154.3 million
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.71 to $1.77 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer