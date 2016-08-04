BRIEF-Marathon Oil sees $1.4 bln capital spend for resource plays in 2017

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Marathon Oil Corp :
* Sees 2017 capital program for resource plays of $1.4 billion - Conf call
* "In 2017 we can get our business back to sequential growth and live within our means with WTI in the low to mid-$50"- CEO
* Expects rig count in STACK play to double from "where we are today to when we would exit in 2017"
* Says Oklahoma STACK will be first priority for rig additions
* Expects to continue to minimize capital allocation to conventional assets in 2017 Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer