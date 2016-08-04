BRIEF-Calian Group posts qtrly earnings per share of $0.52

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Calian Group Ltd :
* Reported revenues for quarter of $73.2 million, a 14 pct increase from $64.3 million reported same quarter last year
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.52
* Expect revenues for fiscal 2016 to be in range of $260 million to $280 million
* Sees 2016 net profit per share in range of $1.65 to $1.90 per share and adjusted net profit in range of $1.74 to $1.99 per share
* Says company's backlog at June 30, 2016 was $386 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view C$1.73, revenue view c$263.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer