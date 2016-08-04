BRIEF-Symantec corp sees Q2 rev $960-$990 mln

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Symantec Corp
* Sees Q2 non-gaap revenue $960 - $990 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 rev $884 million versus I/B/E/S view $877 million
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap rev $4,040 million - $4,120 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap EPS $1.08 - $1.14 Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer