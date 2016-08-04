版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Symantec corp sees Q2 rev $960-$990 mln

Aug 4 Symantec Corp

* Sees Q2 non-gaap revenue $960 - $990 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 rev $884 million versus I/B/E/S view $877 million

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap rev $4,040 million - $4,120 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap EPS $1.08 - $1.14 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐