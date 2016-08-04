版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:57 BJT

BRIEF--Alico says Q3 GAAP earnings per share of $0.56

Aug 4 Alico Inc

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share of $0.56 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

