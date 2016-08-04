版本:
BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics posts Q2 earnings per share $0.61

Aug 4 Aratana Therapeutics Inc :

* Q2 revenue $38 million versus $230,000

* Aratana Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

