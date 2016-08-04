版本:
2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Global Indemnity reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.30

Aug 4 Global Indemnity Plc :

* Global Indemnity Plc reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net loss per diluted share $0.30

* Qtrly gross premiums written $154.3 million versus $166.5 million

* Qtrly total revenue $121.7 million versus $145.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

