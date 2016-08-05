OHL bonds continue descent after Tyrus statement

LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Obrascon Huarte Lain's bonds hit fresh
lows on Friday after the Spanish construction firm's statement
on the shareholder agreement between its majority owner and
minority holder Tyrus - a Monaco-based hedge fund.
OHL's bonds dropped sharply, with its 400m 4.75% 2022 and
317m 5.50% 2023 notes both falling over four points to cash
price bids of 55, according to Tradeweb.
Spanish news provider El Confidencial reported on Tuesday
that under the terms of a deal struck last year by Grupo Villar
Mir (GVM) with Tyrus Capital for the hedge fund to take an 8.37%
stake in OHL, GVM has to compensate Tyrus for losses after OHL's
share drop. GVM is a holding company run by OHL's chairman Juan
Miguel Villar Mir.
When OHL detailed the key terms of the agreement in an
October regulatory filing there was no mention of a price
performance element.
OHL released a statement on Friday morning in relation to
"the recent published news regarding the contract", which said
that GVM was complying with the terms of the agreement and
neither party had any intention to terminate it before May 2017.
While the statement did not explicitly outline any terms
around share price performance, it did use the phrase
"performance of the contract".
OHL bonds have now tumbled 15 points over the course of a
torrid week, having first fallen on poor first-half results,
then on an unexpected stock buyback announcement, and then on a
Moody's rating downgrade.
OHL's bonds now yield between 17.5% and 20%. OHL's shares
have also taken a hit, falling more than 8% to 1.93 on Friday.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)