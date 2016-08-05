版本:
BRIEF-Paramount Resources posts qtrly net loss per share $0.29

Aug 5 Paramount Resources Ltd :

* Paramount announces second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.05

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.29

* Qtrly total sales volumes 40,890 boe/d versus 42,604 boe/d

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

