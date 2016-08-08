版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 14:21 BJT

BRIEF-Providence Resources says ENI assumes operatorship of Southern Porcupine Basin licence 3/04

Aug 8 (Reuters) -

* Providence resources says eni assumes operatorship of frontier exploration licence 3/04 southern porcupine basin following withdrawal of exxonmobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

