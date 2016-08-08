BRIEF-American Realty Capital Global Trust II to merge with Global Net Lease

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US
Aug 8 American Realty Capital Global Trust II Inc
* Acquisition valued at $648 million
* American Realty Capital Global Trust II, Inc. and Global Net Lease, Inc. to merge in an all stock deal creating a premier, global, single-tenant net lease REIT
* Combined company will retain global net lease name, trade on new york stock exchange under ticker symbol "GNL"
* Acquisition of Global II for $647.9 million, includes fixed exchange ratio of 2.27 GNL shares for each share of Global II stock owned
* Combined company will be led by current management team of GNL.
* Deal provides Global II shareholders with a per share dividend of $1.61 once transaction closes
* Deal valued at $647.9 million, includes fixed exchange ratio of 2.27 GNL shares for each share of Global II stock owned
* Based on GNL'S August 5, 2016, closing price of $8.63, each Global II share would be exchanged for $19.59 of GNL stock
* American Realty Capital Global Trust II, Inc. and Global Net Lease, Inc. to merge in an all stock deal creating a premier, global, single-tenant net lease REIT
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.