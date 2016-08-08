BRIEF-Wal-Mart to buy Jet.com for about $3.3 bln

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc :
* Walmart agrees to acquire Jet.Com, one of the fastest growing e-commerce companies in the U.S.
* Says deal for $3 billion in cash and $300 million of Walmart shares
* $300 million of Walmart shares will be paid over time as part of transaction
* Believes will obtain necessary regulatory approvals to complete transaction, both companies intend to make necessary filings in near future
* Walmart and Jet will maintain distinct brands
* Walmart.com will focus on delivering company's "everyday low price strategy"
* Financial advisors to Walmart on transaction were Allen & Company and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.