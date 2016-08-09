BRIEF-Juventus sells Paul Pogba for EUR 105 mln to Manchester United

BRIEF-GE Power says Bahrain's Alba places order for GE's HA Technology
* Bahrain's Alba places order for GE's world-record-setting ha technology & signs long-term service agreement
Aug 9 Juventus FC SpA :
* An agreement has been finalised with Manchester United Football Club Limited for the definitive transfer of the registration rights of the player Paul Labile Pogba for a consideration of 105 million euros ($116.34 million)
* The consideration may increase of 5 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract
* The economic effect is positive for about 72.6 million euros, net of solidarity subsidy and auxiliary expenses
BEIJING, Jan 16 Chinese search engine Baidu Inc on Monday launched an augmented reality (AR) lab in Beijing as part of a $200 million effort to revitalise the company's shrinking profits with cutting edge technology.
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project