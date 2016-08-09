BRIEF-Juventus sells Paul Pogba for EUR 105 mln to Manchester United

Aug 9 Juventus FC SpA :

* An agreement has been finalised with Manchester United Football Club Limited for the definitive transfer of the registration rights of the player Paul Labile Pogba for a consideration of 105 million euros ($116.34 million)

* The consideration may increase of 5 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract

* The economic effect is positive for about 72.6 million euros, net of solidarity subsidy and auxiliary expenses

