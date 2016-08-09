BRIEF-Exelon posts Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $0.29

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Exelon Corp
* Exelon announces second quarter 2016 results
* Expects Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 to $0.75
* Qtrly adjusted non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.65
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.65
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly GAAP total operating revenue $6,910 million versus $6,514 million
* Q2 revenue view $7.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirming adjusted earnings per share guidance of $2.40 to $2.70 for full year
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)