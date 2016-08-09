版本:
BRIEF-Federal Agricultural Mortgage posts Q2 earnings per share $1.13

Aug 9 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp

* Q2 non-gaap core earnings per share $1.23; Q2 earnings per share $1.13

* Net interest income was $34.4 million in Q2 2016 compared to $31.9 million in q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

