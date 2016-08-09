版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 00:11 BJT

BRIEF-United Guardian Q2 Sales $2.139 million

Aug 9 United-guardian Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Guardian reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 sales $2.139 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karthik Achar)
