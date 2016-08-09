版本:
BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust posts qtrly FFO per stapled unit $0.52

Aug 9 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :

* H&R REIT announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 FFO per basic share C$0.53

* Qtrly FFO per stapled unit $0.52

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

