BRIEF-Mylan Q2 adjusted EPS $1.16

Aug 9 Mylan Nv

* Q2 revenue rose 8 percent to $2.56 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.16

* Q2 revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.85 to $5.15

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mylan NV says "committed to our 2016 adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.85 to $5.15"

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.96, revenue view $10.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S