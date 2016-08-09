BRIEF-Mylan Q2 adjusted EPS $1.16

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Mylan Nv
* Q2 revenue rose 8 percent to $2.56 billion
* Mylan reports strong second quarter 2016 results including total revenues up 8%
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.16
* Q2 revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.85 to $5.15
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.33
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mylan NV says "committed to our 2016 adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.85 to $5.15"
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.96, revenue view $10.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karthik Achar)
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
