公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Disney CEO Bob Iger on CNBC- Zika virus not impacted theme parks

Aug 9 (Reuters) -

* Disney Ceo Bob Iger on CNBC- Zika virus has not impacted theme parks Further company coverage:

