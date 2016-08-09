BRIEF-Surgery Partners Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

Aug 9 Surgery Partners Inc

* Surgery Partners, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $289.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $274.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 same facility revenue rose 14.9 percent

* Surgery Partners Inc says for 2016, company reiterates guidance

* Qtrly same-facility revenue increased 14.9% over Q2 2015 to $279.7 million;Qtrly adjusted ebitda increased 19.6% over Q2 2015 to $46.0 million