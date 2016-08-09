BRIEF-Surgery Partners Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Surgery Partners Inc
* Surgery Partners, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 earnings per share $0.04
* Q2 revenue $289.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $274.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 same facility revenue rose 14.9 percent
* Surgery Partners Inc says for 2016, company reiterates guidance
* Qtrly same-facility revenue increased 14.9% over Q2 2015 to $279.7 million;Qtrly adjusted ebitda increased 19.6% over Q2 2015 to $46.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.